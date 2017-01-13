Controversial painting of pig in police uniform to be removed fr - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Controversial painting of pig in police uniform to be removed from Capitol wall

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — A controversial painting hanging in the Capitol Building will be permanently removed after a resident architect determines the painting violates House rules.

The painting depicts a pig in a police uniform, pointing a gun at African American protesters. 

Congressman Duncan D. Hunter was the first to pull down the painting last Friday, saying it was inappropriate and offensive. 

According to CNN, Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay re-hung the painting, only to have it taken down again, but this time by Colorado's Doug Lamborn, who reportedly told CNN, "I did what I had to do."

Not to be defeated, Clay re-hung the painting. 

It then became a point of contention with some House Democrats over free speech. 

"It's not about the First Amendment, it's about the rules of the Capitol," Hunter said. "The art competition rules do not allow for this type of painting," which he described as "offensive."

To put an end to this war, Rep. David Reichert wrote letter to the Architect of the Capitol, asking that the painting be permanently removed. 

On Friday, the House Architect ruled the painting offensive and will have it removed on Tuesday. 

According to CNN, the painting was created by high school student, David Pulphus, who won Clay's congressional art competition last May. 

Clay said that members do not select the artists, do not sign off on the concepts and have no role in judging the competition. 

