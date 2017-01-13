Deacon Jim Vargus talks about homeless issues in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer gave his State of the City address Thursday night and with all the talk of the Chargers, the mayor still focused the discussion on San Diego issues like homelessness.

Mayor Faulconer is calling the homeless issue in San Diego an, "unprecedented problem."

He is calling on an enormous level of cooperation from several San Diego entities.

During his State of the City address, he urged San Diego's business communities, care organizations, the city and the county to come to the table to find a solution.

He hopes that by bringing these groups together, we can tackle the issue together.

Other goals the mayor talked about were creating more affordable housing, improving infrastructure and the expansion of the Convention Center.

KUSI News spoke with Deacon Jim Vargus, President and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.