Man found dead in Vista apartment complex laundry room

VISTA (KUSI) — A man was found dead inside the laundry room of a Vista apartment complex Saturday morning, prompting sheriff's deputies to call in

homicide detectives to take over the investigation.

A call came in at about 4:30 a.m. today, amd deputies investigated a report of a person down at 1515 Melrose Drive, according to Lt. Kenneth Nelson. That's where they found a 32-year-old Hispanic man who had apparently died of trauma to his upper body.

Detectives have not released the victim's name or a possible motive, and there was no suspect information available, Nelson said.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the homicide detail at (858) 974-2321, after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.