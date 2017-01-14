Man found dead in Vista apartment complex laundry room

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Comic-Con International will continue to be a San Diego tradition at least until 2021, San Diego city officials announced Friday.More>>
Comic-Con International will continue to be a San Diego tradition at least until 2021, San Diego city officials announced Friday.More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
Comic-Con unofficially opened its doors Wednesday night, but it still attracted tens of thousands of people.
It was Preview Night, allowing people to get a taste of what's to come Thursday.
KUSI's Ashlie Rodriquez was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Comic-Con unofficially opened its doors Wednesday night, but it still attracted tens of thousands of people.
It was Preview Night, allowing people to get a taste of what's to come Thursday.
KUSI's Ashlie Rodriquez was LIVE with all the details.More>>
With an estimated crowd of over 100,000 people pouring into the downtown and Gaslamp area, safety is a top priority.
While most just want to have a good time, it only takes one or two to create problems and that's what police and security are watching out for.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE at the Gaslamp with more.More>>
With an estimated crowd of over 100,000 people pouring into the downtown and Gaslamp area, safety is a top priority.
While most just want to have a good time, it only takes one or two to create problems and that's what police and security are watching out for.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE at the Gaslamp with more.More>>
Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday after surgery to remove a blood clot last week revealed a tumor.More>>
Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday after surgery to remove a blood clot last week revealed a tumor.More>>
The body of a possible gunshot victim was found behind a San Ysidro motel Wednesday.More>>
The body of a possible gunshot victim was found behind a San Ysidro motel Wednesday.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A group of UC San Diego scientists will take part in a $14.9 million study to see if advanced gene-editing technologies can be used to control disease-carrying mosquitoes, the school announced Wednesday.More>>
A group of UC San Diego scientists will take part in a $14.9 million study to see if advanced gene-editing technologies can be used to control disease-carrying mosquitoes, the school announced Wednesday.More>>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that the city of San Diego is eligible to pursue a low-interest, $492 million federal loan to help fund the initial phase of its project to turn recycled water into drinking water.More>>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that the city of San Diego is eligible to pursue a low-interest, $492 million federal loan to help fund the initial phase of its project to turn recycled water into drinking water.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find a pair of burglars who broke into a South Park-area grooming business earlier this month and stole more than $4,000 worth of dog flea medication.More>>