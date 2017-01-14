Man found dead in Vista apartment complex laundry room - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man found dead in Vista apartment complex laundry room

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (KUSI) — A man was found dead inside the laundry room of a Vista apartment complex Saturday morning, prompting sheriff's deputies to call in
homicide detectives to take over the investigation.

A call came in at about 4:30 a.m. today, amd deputies investigated a report of a person down at 1515 Melrose Drive, according to Lt. Kenneth Nelson. That's where they found a 32-year-old Hispanic man who had apparently died of trauma to his upper body.

Detectives have not released the victim's name or a possible motive, and there was no suspect information available, Nelson said.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the homicide detail at (858) 974-2321, after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.