Coastal rail service interrupted for weekend projects

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Coastal rail service will be shut down Saturday and Sunday because of work on a variety of projects, according to the North
County Transit District. That means the NCTD's Coaster train won't run and Amtrak won't come any farther south than the Oceanside Transit Center.

There will not be replacement bus service connecting Coaster stations. Possible alternatives include the 101 bus route or MTS buses. Amtrak connecting bus service will need to have Amtrak reservations.

Among the projects crews will be working on are the Los Penasquitos bridges, the trolley extension up to La Jolla and University City, and double-tracking in the Morena District.

Service will return to near-normal Monday morning — the qualifier being that some trains could run up to 15 minutes late, according to the NCTD. Rail closures are also scheduled for the weekends of Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29.

