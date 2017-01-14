5-year-old hit by car after running into street

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 5-year-old boy ran into the street, was hit by a car and suffered a broken leg after running into oncoming traffic Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The boy and four other family members were walking east along a sidewalk in the 5300 block of Trojan Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. when the boy suddenly ran into the street, according to Officer Tony Martinez. A vehicle being driven by a 60-year-old woman was unable to stop in time and hit the boy, fracturing his left femur, Martinez said.

There were no other injuries and the driver was not cited. Police did not release the names of the driver or the boy.