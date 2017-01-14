Motorist carjacked at knifepoint in Mount Hope neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist was carjacked at knifepoint Saturday morning in the Mount Hope neighborhood of Southeast San Diego, according to police. Officers responded to the call at 8:42 a.m. in the 700 block of North 40th Street, near market Street.

The driver of a white, 1996 Toyota pick-up truck said he had been threatened with a knife, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, wearing a gray hoodie, Martinez said. No one was injured.