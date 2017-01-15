San Diego hosting the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. par - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego hosting the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is scheduled Sunday in downtown San Diego. The event to celebrate the slain civil rights leader will include floats, high school bands, drill teams, college fraternities and sororities, churches and peace and youth organizations.

Organizers said the parade will begin at 2 p.m. on North Harbor Drive at Ash Street, near the Waterfront Park, and conclude at Pacific Highway and G Street, near Seaport Village.

King's legacy will also be celebrated Monday with a breakfast held by the United African American Ministerial Action Council at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, and the 29th annual All People's Celebration at the Balboa Park Activity Center.

Church groups of varying faiths are also coming together for a day of service on Monday. Members of congregations around San Diego plan to clear brush and trash, plant vegetation and clean flower beds in the southwest side of Balboa Park.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.