Motorist killed after plummeting 100 feet off of Oceanside road

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A car went past the end of a road and flew 80 to 100 feet through the air before landing on a bike path below Highway 76 in Oceanside, killing the driver, police said Sunday.

No details about the driver's identity have been released.

Police said a witness reported hearing a crash at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of state Route 76 and Canyon Drive. They found a 2008 Honda Civic upside down and the driver dead inside, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Richard Schickel.

Investigators believe the car had been heading north on Canyon Drive, which ends at the intersection. It went through the signal without turning, hit a curb and concrete retaining wall and went airborne for about 80 to 100 feet before landing on a bike path north of the intersection and rolling over, he said.

The cause of the crash had not yet been determined, according to Schickel.

The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation and asked anyone with information to call investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.
 

