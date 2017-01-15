San Diego People: Farewell to the Chargers

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Comic-Con International opened Thursday to Halle Berry chugging whisky, reminiscences from the cast of "Teen Wolf'' and relatively light crowds in the San Diego Convention Center's major ballrooms.More>>
Just a short distance from the bright lights and glamor of Comic-Con, there is a very different picture that's dark and depressing.
Every time there's a big event in San Diego, the light also shines on the homeless. If you've been down there lately, you may have noticed a huge increase in the population.
City leaders keep saying it's a big priority.
But as KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, it's only getting worse.More>>
Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. His family members first made the announcement Wednesday.
Doctor Vik Udami, the medical director of neuro-oncology at Sharp Health Care, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A big decision came from inside a small Nevada courtroom Thursday: O.J. Simpson will be released from prison.More>>
A homeless man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a police officer at a fast-food restaurant near Parkway Plaza mall, beating him into unconsciousness before being arrested during a combative face-off with other officers in the middle of an adjacent street.More>>
A French language immersion school in Clairemont Mesa became the fourth campus in San Diego where water was found to have unsafe levels of lead, city officials said Thursday.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit were asking for the public’s help Thursday in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for a commercial armed robbery.More>>
Two female giraffes have been born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park over the past couple of weeks, zoo officials announced Thursday.More>>
Caltrans maintenance crews will close the connector ramps from southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) to eastbound and westbound State Route 54 (SR-54) Saturday morning from 3 until 7 for guardrail repair.More>>
