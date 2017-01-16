Few days of warm temperatures ahead before rain returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans should enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts because starting Wednesday, three separate storm systems will be making their way to the region.

Temperatures are slightly warmer Monday than they were over the weekend, but are about average for this time of year. Monday’s high temperatures are expected to be 63 degrees along the coast, 65 degrees inland. 43 degrees for the mountains and 65 degrees in the deserts.

Skies are partly cloudy in the morning hours Monday, but will clear mid-day. Over the next few days, sunshine will remain and clouds will clear, until a few storm systems reach the area.

There is a chance that showers will touch down in San Diego Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. A second storm system will affect the area Friday and Saturday, with a third storm system bringing showers Sunday into Monday.