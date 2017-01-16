Few days of warm temperatures ahead before rain returns to San D - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Few days of warm temperatures ahead before rain returns to San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans should enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts because starting Wednesday, three separate storm systems will be making their way to the region.

Temperatures are slightly warmer Monday than they were over the weekend, but are about average for this time of year. Monday’s high temperatures are expected to be 63 degrees along the coast, 65 degrees inland. 43 degrees for the mountains and 65 degrees in the deserts.

Skies are partly cloudy in the morning hours Monday, but will clear mid-day. Over the next few days, sunshine will remain and clouds will clear, until a few storm systems reach the area.

There is a chance that showers will touch down in San Diego Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. A second storm system will affect the area Friday and Saturday, with a third storm system bringing showers Sunday into Monday. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.