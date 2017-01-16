Woman found dead on Pala Indian Reservation identified, man arrested in connection to death

PALA (KUSI) — 1/17/2017 — The woman found dead on the Pala Indian Reservation was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Carolyn Cagey, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Homicide Detail and the San Diego County Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested Milton Trujillo in connection with the death of Carolyn Cagey.

Trujillo was arrested late Tuesday morning in front of 44239 Margarita Road in the City of Temecula. Trujillo was transported and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a single count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

1/16/2017 — Homicide detectives were investigating Monday the death of a woman found on the Pala Indian Reservation.

San Diego County sheriff's received a call just after 3 a.m. Monday from Pala Tribal Police about an assault with a deadly weapon near the 2900 block of Pala Mission Road near Pala Temecula Road, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Kenn Nelson said. Deputies arrived to find the body of a 43-year-old Native American woman.

The cause of death was not released pending an autopsy, but Lt. Nelson said the body showed signs of trauma. Homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Homicide Detective at (858) 974-2321. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.