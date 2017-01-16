Flights halted at Lindbergh Field after man walks through security door, setting off alarms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — All flights at Lindbergh Field were halted for an hour Monday after a man walked through a secured door and set off an alarm, an airport official said.

San Diego Harbor Police officers responded to the security breach, which happened shortly after 10 a.m. in Terminal Two and also caused the Transportation Security Administration to halt security screenings of travelers, according to airport spokeswoman Rebecca Bloomfield.

Officers apprehended the unidentified man and flights and TSA screenings resumed shortly after 11 a.m., Bloomfield said.

The incident was expected to cause some delays, and Bloomfield recommended that travelers contact their airline to determine if their flight is on time.