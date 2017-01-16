Traffic advisory issued for I-15 from SR-52 to Ammo Road due to road work

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Caltrans issued a traffic advisory Monday for motorists who use two popular freeways near the Marine Corp Air Station Miramar during late night and early morning hours.

Beginning Monday night and continuing through Friday night, northbound Interstate 15 from state Route 52 to Ammo Road will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 the following morning, according to the state transportation agency.

Northbound state Route 163 from state Route 52 to the merge with Interstate 15 will also be reduced to one lane during the same times while crews continue replacing freeway slabs that were damaged in a recent vehicle fire, a Caltrans spokesman said.

Motorists are reminded to slow down when highway workers are present with amber lights flashing.