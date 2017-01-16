Local moving company hoping to muddle Chargers relocation to Los - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Local moving company hoping to muddle Chargers relocation to Los Angeles

Posted: Updated:
Local moving company hoping to muddle Chargers relocation to Los Angeles Local moving company hoping to muddle Chargers relocation to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A local San Diego moving company is leading the charge against the Chargers.

HireAHelper.com started a campaign to stop local moving companies from helping the Chargers relocate. 

Another website, WeWontMoveYouChargers.com, was also started, listing all the local companies that refuse to help the team move. 

Those companies include: 

  • HireAHelper
  • Move Central
  • Rhino Moving
  • Globe Moving Group
  • Titan Movers
  • Seize the Day Logistics
  • Mach 1 Moving
  • Dominant Moving Systems
  • Vector Moving
  • 42/7 Moving & Storage
  • Gorilla Movers
  • Cali Movers
  • Coast to Coast Moving Services
  • ABC7 Moving Center
  • Speed Loaders
  • Martin Movers
  • Tri-City Movers
  • Gotta Get Going Movers
  • Sitter's Movers
  • 1st Choice Movers
  • American Labor Pool, Inc.
  • LOGISTX Relocations
  • Headfirst Movers

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to begin the 2017 season at StubHub Stadium in Carson. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.