Local moving company hoping to muddle Chargers relocation to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A local San Diego moving company is leading the charge against the Chargers.

HireAHelper.com started a campaign to stop local moving companies from helping the Chargers relocate.

Another website, WeWontMoveYouChargers.com, was also started, listing all the local companies that refuse to help the team move.

Those companies include:

HireAHelper

Move Central

Rhino Moving

Globe Moving Group

Titan Movers

Seize the Day Logistics

Mach 1 Moving

Dominant Moving Systems

Vector Moving

42/7 Moving & Storage

Gorilla Movers

Cali Movers

Coast to Coast Moving Services

ABC7 Moving Center

Speed Loaders

Martin Movers

Tri-City Movers

Gotta Get Going Movers

Sitter's Movers

1st Choice Movers

American Labor Pool, Inc.

LOGISTX Relocations

Headfirst Movers

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to begin the 2017 season at StubHub Stadium in Carson.