Celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Monday, Jan. 16, was the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. — the man who stood for nonviolence and love.

King was an influential American civil rights leader who, in August of 1963, gave his groundbreaking "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

"I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.'"

Overview of the Lincoln Memorial during Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have A Dream' speech, 1963. pic.twitter.com/WUnj10Q981 — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) January 16, 2017

King was born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended segregated public schools and graduated at the age of 15. He received a B. A. degree in 1948 from Morehouse College, a distinguished Negro institution of Atlanta from which both his father and grandfather had graduated, according to NobelPrize.org.

While studying theology at the Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania, King was elected president of a predominantly white senior class. He was awarded the B.D. in 1951. With a fellowship won at Crozer, he enrolled in graduate studies at Boston University, completing his residence for the doctorate in 1953 and receiving the degree in 1955.

In Boston he met and married Coretta Scott, a young woman of uncommon intellectual and artistic attainments. Two sons and two daughters were born into the family.

By 1954, King became the pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama and his work with the civil rights movement really began.

In 1955, King led his first nonviolent demonstration in the United States, according to NobelPrize.org. The bus boycott lasted 382 days and on Dec. 21, 1956, the Supreme Court declared segregation on public transportation as unconstitutional.

"Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God's children."

Throughout his life, King was beaten, arrested, his home bombed and his family threatened, but he continued to fight for what he believed in.

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter"

~ Martin Luther King Jr pic.twitter.com/HWo2Jc0vJd — Daddy Stylez (@FreakyStylezzzz) January 17, 2017

In 1957, King was elected president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Between 1957 and 1967, King traveled six million miles, spoke over twenty-five hundred times and wrote five books as well as numerous articles, according to Biography.com.

Then, on April 4, 1968, King was assassinated while standing on a balcony outside his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis by James Earl Ray, who died in prison in 1998.