La Jolla assisted living facility evacuated after diesel fuel spill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fuel spill at an assisted living facility for seniors in Pacific Beach Monday afternoon triggered a hazardous materials response and street closures in the area, but no evacuations were immediately ordered.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the Sunrise of La Jolla assisted living facility at 810 Turquoise St., where a 200-gallon diesel fuel tank was leaking in a garage, according to Capt. Joe Amador of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The first responders then called for a hazmat team about 4:25 p.m. and also requested that San Diego police stand by in the event that the facility's residents had to be evacuated, Amador said.

Streets surrounding the building were blocked off, according to Officer John Buttle, but no evacuations had been ordered as of late afternoon, he said.

The fuel tank in the garage was connected to the facility's generator in case of a power outage.