San Diego celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events

Posted: Updated:
San Diego celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events San Diego celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hundreds of San Diegans honored the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. today at a variety of events.

The United African American Ministerial Action Council hosted its 22nd annual community breakfast, which featured remarks from Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and City Council President Myrtle Cole.

On her Twitter account, Cole said King "continues to inspire me to live a life of service.''

Gerald Johnson of UAAMAC told reporters that attendees of various stripes came together as one.

"As you look around, you see young, you see old, you see everybody,'' Johnson said. "We have issues in our community, but those issues are things that we can handle if we work together.''

Another group, Alliance San Diego, held the 29th annual All People's Celebration in Balboa Park, where the keynote speaker was the Rev. William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP.

Members of church groups of different faiths participated in a day of service to clean up the southwest section of Balboa Park.

"It's nice to meet people from all over — different churches, different denominations — all about coming together as a community to do community service work,'' Joyce Kuber told Fox5 San Diego.

More than 150 civil rights advocates and members of organized labor took part in a rally and march in downtown San Diego. Participants chanted and held signs, but were otherwise peaceful, as they marched from San Diego City College to City Hall.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.