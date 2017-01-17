Man suspected of string of robberies at gunpoint in San Diego area arrested

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man suspected of robbing three gas stations in various San Diego neighborhoods at gunpoint in just over 90 minutes was later arrested along with several others after running from a vehicle stop in National City, authorities said Tuesday.

The first robbery was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Shell station at the corner of F and 25th streets in Golden Hill. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun on an employee and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a similar hold-up occurred at a 76 gas station at 1666 First Ave. in the Cortez area, Buttle said.

The last in the string of robberies happened shortly after 9 p.m. at another Shell station on Division Street in the Shelltown area.

A similar suspect description was provided in all three robberies — a roughly 5-foot-7 thin Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s wearing a black shirt and red pants. The suspect vehicle was described as a green Ford Ranger, authorities said.

Around 10:40 p.m., the occupants of a green Ford Ranger attempted to run after the truck was stopped by Border Patrol agents on East 30th Street in National City. One of them dropped a loaded handgun while fleeing, according to National City police.

Arriving National City police officers recognized the pickup truck as the suspect vehicle in the earlier armed robberies. National City and San Diego police along with Border Patrol agents eventually located the suspects, who were arrested by San Diego police.