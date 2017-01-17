Teen entrepreneurs launch campaign for wearable stuffed pets

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighters are currently battling a small vegetation fire at Lost Valley Road near Warner Springs.More>>
An advisory has been issued after a shark sighting at Silver Strand State Beach Saturday.More>>
A woman enlists with hopes of becoming the first female Navy SEAL.More>>
Politicians will join celebrities at Comic-Con International Sunday in San Diego as the annual celebration of the popular arts enters its third day at the convention center.More>>
The recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords is scheduled to be open for public tours Saturday and Sunday, according to the Navy.More>>
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.More>>
San Diego homicide detectives are on the scene of a suspicious death in Mission Valley across Interstate 8 from Qualcomm Stadium, police said.More>>
A man was behind bars Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence after he almost crashed his vehicle into a Chula Vista home.More>>
A mentally ill man accused of attacking his 69-year-old mother at her Mira Mesa home with two metal pipes, leaving her critically injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, elder abuse and other counts.More>>
A senior male escaped major injury Friday after his car caught fire when he crashed into a Carmel Mountain gas station.More>>
