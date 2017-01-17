Teen entrepreneurs launch campaign for wearable stuffed pets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — We’ve seen it before — a child misplaces their favorite stuffed toy and suddenly a casual walk in the park turns into a frantic search for their missing friend. Some get lucky while backtracking their steps in pursuit of the stuffed animal, but for those that don’t, teen entrepreneurs Tanya, 17, and Myla Zapf, 15, have a solution.

The Zapf sisters call the product Curly Petz and explain it as a cross between a slap-on bracelet and a stuffed animal; "a fun wearable stuffed animal that curls up and holds on to you," according to their website.

The product is already patented in the United States and Europe. A Kickstarter campaign to raise funds so the pair can manufacture the product themselves, launched Tuesday on National Kid Inventors’ Day.

Tanya and Myla were inspired to create a product after realizing they weren’t the only kids to lose their near-and-dear stuffed friends.

“We came up with the idea of a stuffed animal that would hold on to a child instead of the child having to hold on to the stuffed animal.”

After some experimentation and test phases, the girls have manufactured several stuffed-pet designs. With funds raised through the Kickstarter campaign, the girls hope to produce their more designs they already have drawn up.

The product won first place for the Zapf sisters at the 2012 San Diego Inventors Forum contest and has garnered the attention of the San Diego Zoo, who said they may be interested in carrying Curly Petz in the future, Tanya Zapf said.

“We’ve learned the ins-and-outs of business — all about mark-ups and margins — and its been a really fun experience being in high school," Tanya Zapf said.