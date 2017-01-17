Three found dead inside Spring Valley home identified - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three found dead inside Spring Valley home identified

Posted: Updated:
Three found dead inside Spring Valley home identified Three found dead inside Spring Valley home identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The shooting deaths of two men and a woman at an apartment complex near Sweetwater Lane Community Park last week were a double murder and a suicide, a sheriff's official confirmed Tuesday.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley shortly after 1 p.m. Friday arrived to find Terrence Andrada, 55, just inside the front door of a rental residence in the neighborhood, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

Medics took Andrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Related Link: Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests made

Inside the apartment, patrol personnel discovered the bodies of Jamal Richardson, 23, and 34-year-old Tomomi Takahashi-Demetruk. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Andrada killed Richardson and Takahashi-Demetruk before turning the gun on himself, Nelson said.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the shootings. The exact relationships among the victims and the alleged killer were unclear, though neighbors told reporters Andrada was the landlord of the complex where the slayings took place.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.