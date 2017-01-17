Body found near Lawrence Welk Resort Village identified as 23-year-old homeless woman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities said Tuesday a homicide victim found last week alongside a roadway near Lawrence Welk Resort Village was a 23-year-old homeless woman.

A resident taking a walk discovered the body of Antonia Herrera on an embankment in the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard in unincorporated Escondido about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff's officials.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Herrera was slain, Lt. Kenn Nelson said. The remainder of the autopsy results, including the victim's cause of death, has been sealed.

Detectives believe that the victim was killed elsewhere before her body was dumped on the sloping roadside just west of Champagne Village senior housing development, according to Nelson.

No motive or suspects have been identified in the case, the lieutenant said.