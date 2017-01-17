Fans petition to keep Chargers name, logo in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Chargers fans are continuing to react negatively to the team moving to Los Angeles. A petition is circulating throughout the city to keep the rich history of the Chargers name and logo.

One of the reasons the team's name and logo should remain in San Diego, they believe, is in case we get another team at some later day by relocation or expansion.

The San Diego Chargers brand has a 56-year history here and the fans believe it belongs here in the way that the Padres and Balboa Park belong to the city.

They also believe that if Mr. Spanos and the NFL care even the smallest fraction, as they claim, about the league's history in San Diego, they would leave the name behind.

As to the team's logo, the lightning bolt, it's on the helmet, the jersey and the pants. This is one of the best uniforms in the league.

Then there's the powder blue, which is unique to this team and there's nothing else like it in the league.

But these claims appear to be irrelevant to what's happening.

"From a legal perspective, it's gonna be challenging because the trademark for the word Chargers has been registered and there's been a separate registration for the bolt logo," said Charlie Reidelbach of Higgs Fletcher & Mack Law Firm.

These are federal trademarks, registered in the early 60's, which gave the Chargers the exclusive rights throughout the country. While the fans can claim exclusive rights spiritually, the court challenging would likely be seen as frivolous.

" its gonna have to be more on the side of social media, probably pressure, from a legal perspective it would be hard to challenge.,"

This has become a controversial topic in San Diego because there is a precedent. In the mid-90's, Art Modell decided to move the Browns to Baltimore. That caused a huge uproar in Cleveland.

Modell compromised with the city, saying you can keep the Browns name and history, in exchange for being allowed to move.

Modell moved his team, Cleveland built a new stadium and three years later, got another team.

Getting another team to come to San Diego, either relocating or by expansion, may be equally challenging unless there's a new stadium.