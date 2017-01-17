Suspect accused in fatal shooting of Orlando police officer taken into custody

ORLANDO, Fl. (KUSI) — The man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police officer was arrested Tuesday and is now in police custody.

Markeith Loyd is suspected of killing police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton Jan. 9 when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart, according to CNN.

Loyd was wanted for the December murder of a pregnant woman in Orange County, Orlando police chief John Mina said at a press conference following the shooting.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Clayton was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared Jan. 9 an official day of mourning for the city.