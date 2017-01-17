Suspect accused in fatal shooting of Orlando police officer take - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect accused in fatal shooting of Orlando police officer taken into custody

ORLANDO, Fl. (KUSI) — The man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police officer was arrested Tuesday and is now in police custody.

Markeith Loyd is suspected of killing police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton Jan. 9 when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart, according to CNN.

Loyd was wanted for the December murder of a pregnant woman in Orange County, Orlando police chief John Mina said at a press conference following the shooting.

Clayton was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared Jan. 9 an official day of mourning for the city.

This is indeed a sad day in the City of Orlando. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Master Sargent Debra Clayton. She was a brave, 17-year member of the Orlando Police Department, and her loss will be felt throughout the department and the entire City of Orlando.

More importantly she will be missed as a mother, wife, daughter and sister. I share my condolences and prayers with her family and I know the entire City and this community will support the family in any way that we can.

Her death and her injuries, the death of the deputy sheriff and the injuries to Deputy Castro are a reminder that our law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to protect you and I.

To the men and women of OPD, I and the entire city council, stand with you and are here to support you during this difficult time.

I am declaring today an official day of mourning in the city of Orlando.  As in the past, I’d like to call on our community to stand united in support for all of the families.

I am also calling on the community to provide any information that will help lead to the capture of this violent criminal by calling 9-1-1 or Crimeline at 800.423.TIPS.

-Mayor Buddy Dyer

