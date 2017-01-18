Sinkhole opens overnight on street in Chula Vista neighborhood - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sinkhole opens overnight on street in Chula Vista neighborhood


CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Chula Vista residents woke up Tuesday to a huge hole in the middle of their street. A sinkhole formed early Tuesday after a pipe burst under the street on Magdalena Avenue near Palomar Street.

Beyond just losing a bit of their neighborhood, residents were woken up at 4 a.m. by police officers, loud construction and flowing mud, rocks and water.

Crews worked from the early house until after dark, trying to restore water to 47 apartment complexes or about 200 homes.

In the end, the Otay Mesa Water District said a 12-inch pipe burst causing the street to sink into itself.

