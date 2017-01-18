Valet at Westfield UTC mall robbed at gunpoint - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A valet at a restaurant in the Westfield UTC mall was robbed at gunpoint, San Diego police said Wednesday.   

The suspect pulled a gun while the valet was closing out the cash register outside Seasons 52 around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The valet handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber drove off in a gray extended cab Dodge pickup truck. Buttle said he was last seen headed south away from the shopping center.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 with a medium build. He had a beard and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans. 

