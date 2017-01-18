Father files lawsuit claiming "excessive" force used with Olango

EL CAJON (KUSI) — The father of an unarmed Ugandan immigrant shot and killed by an El Cajon police officer in September filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the El Cajon Police Department.

In the lawsuit, Richard Olango Abuka alleges Alfred Olango’s civil rights were violated by the police department during a confrontation with two officers who used, “excessive, deadly force against my son.”

Last week, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced the district will not file criminal charges against Officer Richard Gonslaves for firing his weapon in a confrontation with 38-year-old Alfred Olango.

Dumanis said the officer repeatedly told Olango to remove his hand from his front pant pocket but Olango would not comply. Olango then pulled out a metallic object, later identified as a electric smoking device, but believed by the officer to be a gun, Dumanis said.

Olango then assumed a shooting stance and made a motion, prompting the officer to duck then fire four shots, killing Olango. Dumanis said the shooting was legally justified.

After the shooting, protesters marched in the streets of El Cajon, demanding the public release of video footage of the shooting. Police eventually did release video of the confrontation.