County, city offer free sandbags ahead of storms - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

County, city offer free sandbags ahead of storms

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — County and city offices are offering residents free sandbags ahead of several incoming storms that are expected to drench the area for almost a week.

“Rain can increase the risk of flooding and soil erosion, especially in places not covered by lawns, trees, shrubs and plants,” the County of San Diego Communications Office said.

The County of San Diego advises residents to bring their own shovel to the fire stations listed in order to fill their sandbags:

  • Alpine: Alpine Fire Protection District, Station 17: 1364 Tavern Road (Bags only)
  • Bonita: Bonita/Sunnyside Fire Protection District: 4900 Bonita Road
  • Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Department, 40080 Ribbonwood Road
  • Dulzura: CAL FIRE Station 30: 17304 Highway 94
  • Fallbrook: North County Fire Protection District, Station 4: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive
  • Julian: CAL FIRE Station 50: 1587 Highway 78
  • Pauma Valley-Rincon: CAL FIRE Station 70: 16971 Highway 76
  • Ramona: CAL FIRE Ramona Fire Station: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona
  • Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Protection District Station 2: 28205 North Lake Wohlford Road
  • Chula Vista
       -- Chula Vista Fire Station 4, 850 Paseo Ranchero;
       -- Chula Vista Fire Station 5, 391 Oxford St.; and
       -- John Lippitt Public Works Center, 1800 Maxwell Road.
       San Diego
       -- Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.;
       -- City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.;
       -- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;
       -- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive;
       -- North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.;
       -- Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.;
       -- Colonel Irving Salomon San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza

Residents in the City of San Diego can pick up 10 empty sandbags at recreation centers in each council district. The city asks residents to bring identification showing their address to one of the following locations:

  • Council District 1: Standley Recreation Center
3585 Governor Drive, San Diego CA 92122
  • Council District 2: Robb Athletic Field
2525 Bacon St., SD CA 92107
  • Council District 3: Golden Hill Recreation Center
2600 Golf Course Dr., SD CA 92102
  • Council District 4: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
6401 Skyline Dr., SD CA 92114
  • Council District 5: Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego CA 92131
  • Council District 6: North Clairemont Recreation Center
4421 Bannock Ave., SD CA 92117
  • Council District 7: Allied Gardens Recreation Center
5155 Greenbrier Ave., SD CA 92120
  • Council District 8: San Ysidro Community Activity Center
179 Diza Rd., San Diego, SD CA 92173
  • Council District 9: City Heights Recreation Center
4380 Landis St., SD CA 92105

The first of three consecutive storms is expected to touch down in San Diego County late Wednesday. Periods of rain will continue until next Tuesday. For more information on how to use sandbags to protect your property, visit here.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.