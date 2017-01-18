County, city offer free sandbags ahead of storms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — County and city offices are offering residents free sandbags ahead of several incoming storms that are expected to drench the area for almost a week.

“Rain can increase the risk of flooding and soil erosion, especially in places not covered by lawns, trees, shrubs and plants,” the County of San Diego Communications Office said.

The County of San Diego advises residents to bring their own shovel to the fire stations listed in order to fill their sandbags:

Alpine: Alpine Fire Protection District, Station 17: 1364 Tavern Road (Bags only)

Bonita: Bonita/Sunnyside Fire Protection District: 4900 Bonita Road

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Department, 40080 Ribbonwood Road

Dulzura: CAL FIRE Station 30: 17304 Highway 94

Fallbrook: North County Fire Protection District, Station 4: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive

Julian: CAL FIRE Station 50: 1587 Highway 78

Pauma Valley-Rincon: CAL FIRE Station 70: 16971 Highway 76

Ramona: CAL FIRE Ramona Fire Station: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona

Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Protection District Station 2: 28205 North Lake Wohlford Road

Residents in the City of San Diego can pick up 10 empty sandbags at recreation centers in each council district. The city asks residents to bring identification showing their address to one of the following locations:

Council District 1: Standley Recreation Center

3585 Governor Drive, San Diego CA 92122

Council District 2: Robb Athletic Field 2525 Bacon St., SD CA 92107 Council District 3: Golden Hill Recreation Center 2600 Golf Course Dr., SD CA 92102 Council District 4: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center 6401 Skyline Dr., SD CA 92114 Council District 5: Scripps Ranch Recreation Center 11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego CA 92131

Council District 6: North Clairemont Recreation Center

4421 Bannock Ave., SD CA 92117

Council District 7: Allied Gardens Recreation Center

5155 Greenbrier Ave., SD CA 92120

Council District 8: San Ysidro Community Activity Center

179 Diza Rd., San Diego, SD CA 92173

Council District 9: City Heights Recreation Center

4380 Landis St., SD CA 92105

The first of three consecutive storms is expected to touch down in San Diego County late Wednesday. Periods of rain will continue until next Tuesday. For more information on how to use sandbags to protect your property, visit here.