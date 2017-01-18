Local representative to skip Presidential Inauguration - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Local representative to skip Presidential Inauguration

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local Congressman Juan Vargas (D-51) has announced he will be skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., joining a long list of Democrats not attending.

Vargas posted on his twitter account stating, “I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district.”

Vargas is one of 50 House Democrats skipping the presidential inauguration Friday. At least 15 members of California’s Congressional Delegation will also not attend.

Democrats Rep. Susan Davis (D-53) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-52) will be in attendance as well as California Senator Kamala Harris. 

