Mayor Faulconer introduces new plan to curb homelessness in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego has the 4th largest homeless population in the country despite endless plans over the years to end homelessness.

The city has stepped up services to the homeless, but it has yet to address the fundamental problem: Housing.

For now, we are left with more of the same. City and nonprofit leaders Wednesday announced the annual Homeless Connect Project and the homeless census count.

The Homeless Connect Project gathers donations of clothing, blankets, shoes and other items that can be dropped off at Golden Hall next Tuesday and distributed to the homeless on Wednesday.

On Friday, the homeless count gets underway and volunteers are needed to help both causes.

The homeless population is exploding downtown. At 15th and Market, there's a makeshift village of homeless San Diegans.

In his state of the city address, Mayor Faulconer called homelessness the number one "social services" priority. In other words, there are priorities above homelessness.

He is calling on homeless services providers for proposals to create a new assessment system.

"Where any man or woman on the street can go to start to get their lives back on track and a path to a better life," Mayor Faulconer said.

Is that possible without permanent housing? Many housing advocates say no.

In the meantime, the city is working on ways to identify a new facility for more emergency beds. We are heading into four days of rain and nearly 12,000 homeless will not have any shelter. Again, temporary shelter, not permanent housing.

For Project Connect, donations have already come in.

"7,000 pairs of socks from Stance, 1,000 hygiene kits from the downtown fellowship, and 500 jackets from San Diego Rescue Mission," said Councilman Chris Cate.

But more donations are needed. The homeless count begins next Friday.

"San Diegan's know the importance of doing this outreach to help our neighbors, to provide resources to tackle homelessness and to improve the situation on the ground," said Councilman Chris Ward of District 9.

"This count is vital to the region to continue to receive the millions of federal dollars that we need to address homelessness," Mayor Faulconer said.

1,500 have signed up as volunteers, more are needed to do a special in-depth survey in addition to the count.

"It helps to put a human face on the problems that we see and the tragedy that's happening on our streets, and we know there's no magic bullet for this work that needs to be done," said County Supervisor Ron Roberts.

Voters in five California counties approved ballot measures in November to address homelessness. San Diego was not one of them.

We get millions of dollars from the Feds and there's funding locally for the homeless, but we have yet to provide them with housing.