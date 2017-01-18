San Diego City Councilman David Alvarez to run for county superv - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego City Councilman David Alvarez to run for county supervisor in 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego City Councilman David Alvarez confirmed Wednesday that he plans to run for county supervisor in 2020.

Alvarez made his initial announcement regarding his hope of succeeding Supervisor Greg Cox at a Democratic party event on Tuesday night. Alvarez's council district of Barrio Logan and Otay Mesa makes up a large portion of the area Cox represents.

Because of term limits, Alvarez will leave the City Council at the end of next year, and Cox will depart in four years after more than two decades in office. The county's term limits law took effect only recently.

"As I was looking at what I could do next to continue to provide public service, this was the next thing that made sense," Alvarez told KPBS.

As a supervisor, he would work to spend more funds on mental health, address homelessness and give people better access to food stamps, he said.

No other candidates have announced a run for the office.

