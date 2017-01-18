Legoland California to open second hotel in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — With help from a wizard, knight and princess, Legoland California broke ground Wednesday on the second hotel at the resort in Carlsbad.

The 250-room Legoland Castle Hotel will include rooms with themes of knights, princesses, dragons and wizards; a pool area with fountains, slides and play features; and a restaurant befitting the castle theme.

In the knight rooms, guests will be surrounded by decor of dragons and knights as they prepare to go into battle to defend the king's castle and protect his treasure, according to park officials.

In the princess rooms, woodland animals such as butterflies, squirrels, owls and song birds — all made of Lego bricks — will be found. In the wizard rooms, guests will discover how magic is used to protect the king's treasure with the use of giggling potions and spells.

The current hotel at the park, also with 250 rooms, opened nearly four years ago with a Lego brick theme.

The groundbreaking was scheduled for last week, but was postponed by rainy weather.

"I am excited to say that next year, Legoland Castle Hotel will be opening right where we stand today,'' said Peter Ronchetti, park general manager. "This hotel will have 250 premium themed rooms, including 20 suites, completely immersing guests into a castle experience from the minute they enter the grand hall, to dining in an amazing sit down royal restaurant to engaging in courtyard entertainment by the pool.''

Legoland California, owned by Merlin Entertainment of London, opened in 1999 and is one of two theme parks of its kind in the United States. The other is near Orlando.

Merlin also operates Legoland parks in Denmark, England, Germany and Malaysia.