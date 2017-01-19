San Diego Food Bank pushes for merger with Feeding America

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Every month, the two big food banks feed about 700,000 people a month, but it still leaves thousands of people without any food on their table.

When it comes to feeding the hungry in San Diego, we have two major food banks that fill the table, and they do a good job.

But one of them strongly believes that they're better together, instead of apart.

For the past several years, the San Diego Food Bank has been pushing for a merger with a group called, "Feeding San Diego."

It's the local branch of Feeding America.

So we have two groups with the same goal and different approach to achieving that goal.

Since thousands of people still struggle to put food on their tables, the Food Bank believes a merger would save money and feed ever more people.

While they share the same goal, they also compete for the same pot of money. There's only so much to go around and a merger would focus all donations on a centralized pot.

But feeding America is a branch of a national group and the food bank is strictly local. This creates a difference in the way they do business.

Both food banks have large donors with deep pockets and thousands of small ones. While the merger idea is not now, or going anywhere anytime soon, both sides do agree on one thing: people are still going hungry in San Diego.