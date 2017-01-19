Athletic Training Center in Chula Vista expands under new ownership

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The athletic training center in Chula Vista is expanding. It has new ownership and a new name.

Bikers from the U.S. and Canada's national teams are tearing up the track in Chula Vista.

Olympian Nick Long from Lakeside is training at what used to be called the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center.

"The track operator is awesome, he's also a pro. Keeps it in tact for our pro riders. It's always well groomed and perfect for us," Long said.

But the United States Olympic committee was on the verge of moving the 155-acres of state of the art sports venues elsewhere, until the city of Chula Vista got involved.

"We spent quite a bit of time doing feasibility studies determining whether this is something that we should get involved in," said Kelley Bacon, Deputy City Manager of Chula Vista.

And the city of Chula Vista chose to go all in.

" ... based on the arrangements we made with our operator Point Loma Trust, was the operator that was selected, they're really the money behind this operation. They put together an LLC which is Elite Athlete Services and they're running this place and bringing in teams whether it's Olympic athletes professional teams colleges and universities.

There's a lot of excitement," Bacon said.

Many Olympic and paralytic sports will continue to train at the center, including archery and soccer.

"We think we need to have a national team at every birth year so in order to have all that program," said April Heinrichs of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

The under-16 Women's National Soccer Team is out on one of the fields.

So what changes?

It means an increased capacity for international visitors, professional teams and corporate events.

One thing that won't change is the access that the public has to the facility.