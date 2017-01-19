Pedestrian struck, killed in Paradise Hills hit-and-run accident

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego Thursday morning.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 5900 block of Albemarle Street just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The vehicle was described as a possibly silver-colored, small car or compact vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.