Pedestrian struck, killed in Paradise Hills hit-and-run accident - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pedestrian struck, killed in Paradise Hills hit-and-run accident

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego Thursday morning.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 5900 block of Albemarle Street just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The vehicle was described as a possibly silver-colored, small car or compact vehicle. 

No other details were immediately available. 

