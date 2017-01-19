Flu season death toll rises to 14 in San Diego region - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Flu season death toll rises to 14 in San Diego region

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Six new influenza-related deaths in the San Diego region, including that of a previously healthy 45-year-old woman, were reported Thursday by county health officials.

The "flu season'' death toll rose to 14, compared with three at this time last year. The other fatalities involved older people who had underlying medical conditions, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

"Influenza can be deadly, especially for those with underlying chronic conditions,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer. "It is not too late to get vaccinated. The vaccine is a good match against the circulating flu strains and can provide good protection against the illness.''

Nearly 1,800 influenza cases in the region have been confirmed by laboratory testing, nearly triple the number at this time last year, according to county health data.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots annually for everyone at least 6 months old. Vaccination is more important for people with weakened immune systems, as well as those who are pregnant, elderly or live with or care for others at high risk.

Other suggestions for staying healthy include frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizers, staying away from sick people, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, and cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies. People without medical insurance can go to a county public health center to get vaccinated. A list of locations is available at www.sdiz.org or by calling 211.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.