WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — DJ RaviDrums performed at the "Make American Great Again!" concert Thursday night for the President-Elect Donald Trump.

According to RaviDrums.com, he invented the "Live Re-Mix" DJ'ing and Drumming simultaneously.

He also has the world's most advanced custom DJ rig designed with NASA scientists. He's worked with everyone from Britney Spears, Will I Am, LIL Jon, Pitbull to Slash.