American actor Jon Voight speaks at 'Make America Great Again!'

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — American actor Jon Voight spoke at the "Make America Great Again!" concert for Donald Trump Thursday night.

“We have all been witness to a very grueling year and a half for the president-elect,” said the 78-year-old actor. “We have been witness to a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire is to make America great again.”

He is the winner of one Academy Award, having been nominated for four.