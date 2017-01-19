Sam Moore performs at 'Make America Great Again!' concert - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sam Moore performs at 'Make America Great Again!' concert

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Sam Moore performed at the "Make America Great Again!" concert for Donald Trump Thursday Night.

According to Brietbart.com, Moore said that he was “honored” to perform as part of Trump’s inauguration ceremony, and said he would not bow to pressure from left-wing activists to cancel his performance.

“We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country,” Moore said.

