Frontmen of Country performs at 'Make America Great Again!' concert with Lee Greenwood

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Little Texas' Tim Rushlow, Restless Heart's Larry Stewart and Diamond Rio's Marty Roe, otherwise known as The Frontmen of Country, celebrated the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump with a performance of several songs from the respective bands' catalogs at the "Make America Great Again" welcome celebration Thursday.

The group closed their performance with a snippet of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A."

