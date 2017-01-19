3 Doors Down performs at 'Make America Great Again!' concert - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — American rock band 3 Doors Down performed Thursday night at the "Make America Great Again!" concert for President-Elect Donald Trump.

“Well, 3 Doors actually played George W. Bush’s inauguration. They are good Mississippi and Alabama boys — they come from conservative families,” said Angus Vail, the band's business manager. “You know, they’re really good guys, but they have very different political beliefs. Because they played both Bush’s inaugurations, they’ve obviously been on the conservative radar."

