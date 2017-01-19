Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in at nation's 45th president

Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in at nations' 45th president

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — In less than 24 hours, the nation will witness one of the hallmarks of American Democracy, the peaceful transfer of power.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President and undoubtedly one of the most controversial.

But that didn't stop the pre-inauguration events from getting underway.

Trump and his family departed from New York Thursday morning, his last time, for at least four years, leaving the state as a private citizen.

He arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, getting ready to take on the presidency and address the nation during the inauguration ceremony Friday.

Thursday, the president-elect spoke to his administration choices during the inaugural luncheon at the Trump International Hotel, referencing several of his cabinet picks and the confirmation process.

He called on his picks for Education Secretary Betsy Devos, touting the shared goals they have for improving the education system.

Trump moved on from the luncheon to attend the Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which is the first official event kicking off inaugural activities.

Trump and Vice-President Elect Mike Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of Unknowns in honor of the nation's fallen soldiers.

The cemetery is home to more than 400,000 military heroes President John F. Kennedy and others buried since the 1860's.

Trump and his family will stay at the Blair House Thursday night, which has served as the president's guest house since its purchase by the U.S. Government during World War II.