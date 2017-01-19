Special Report: Animal activists are upset over a pet store in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — Passionate animal lovers are outraged over a high-priced puppy store in National City.

Protestors claim the dogs sold there are from puppy mills, but the owners off the store say that's simply not true.

For months now, animal activists have been barking outside of this Plaza Bonita pet store. Volunteers with the Southern California Companion Animal Defenders are insisting that the animals for sale at the Puppy Patch are from a commercial breeding operation.

The Puppy Patch has been operation since 2015 inside the Plaza Bonita Mall. They sell puppies of all shapes and sizes.

But how much is that doggy in the window?

Animals there sell for $2,000 to $4,000. The owners of the pet store insist that with those prices, comes a quality dog of a unique breed.

Mayor Ron Morrison of National City has the ability to shut down the business but he visited the store and described it as well-kept and legal.

The president of the Humane Society of the United States, Wayne Pacelle, gave KUSI a statement regarding this matter.

He said, "the overwhelming majority of puppies raised in pet stores were raised in cramped, filthy conditions in puppy mills. The mother of the puppy in the window is likely to have never sat a paw on grass and has never had socialization or appropriate pet care."

The owner of the Puppy Patch said their store is busy because they sell animals you can't find in a shelter.

Public Relations Director for the Helen Woodward Animal Center said that's simply not true. She sees pure bred animals at her shelter every day.

Eight cities in San Diego County have banned pet stores, but National City is not one of them.

Currently, no laws are being broken at the Puppy Patch, therefore Mayor Ron Morrison has no intention of shutting them down.