"Make America Great Again!" Performances 

"Thanks to Barack Obama for your service, and thanks to the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump," Keith told the crowd before going into "Made In America" with an American flag backdrop and a red solo cup to boot.

“Well, 3 Doors actually played George W. Bush’s inauguration. They are good Mississippi and Alabama boys — they come from conservative families,” said Angus Vail, the band's business manager. “You know, they’re really good guys, but they have very different political beliefs. Because they played both Bush’s inaugurations, they’ve obviously been on the conservative radar."

This is the first time a group born on YouTube has performed at a presidential inauguration concert, and considering Trump's affinity for social media, they're a fitting choice.

According to RaviDrums.com, he invented the "Live Re-Mix" DJ'ing and Drumming simultaneously. He also has the world's most advanced custom DJ rig designed with NASA scientists. He's worked with everyone from Britney Spears, Will I Am, LIL Jon, Pitbull to Slash.

“We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country,” Moore said.

Little Texas' Tim Rushlow, Restless Heart's Larry Stewart and Diamond Rio's Marty Roe, otherwise known as The Frontmen of Country, celebrated the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump with a performance of several songs from the respective bands' catalogs at the "Make America Great Again" welcome celebration Thursday.