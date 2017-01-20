President Donald Trump's Inaugural speech focused on giving America back to the people

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday morning, standing before the American people as he was sworn into office. What came next was a 15-minute speech that defined the start of President Trump's presidency.

"We the citizens of America are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people," Trump said as he took the podium.

"We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"

President Trump spoke of how he plans to take America back for citizens afters years of the "establishment protecting itself."

"While they celebrated in our nation's capitol, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land," Trump said. "That all changes starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you."

Serving the "righteous" people who make up the United States of America were the focus of Trump's inaugural speech.

"At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs for themselves," Trump said. "These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people, and a righteous public, but for too many of our citizens a different reality exists.

"We are one nation, and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams. And their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home and one glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans."

President Trump pivoted to include improving foreign affairs for America as one of the ways his administration plans on giving the country back to the people.

"Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families."

"We will follow two simple rules: by American and hire American."

Focusing on home doesn't mean closing the doors completely to foreign nations, however. Trump clarified that the direction will be America first, but an openness to work with fellow nations.

"We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow."

President Trump's foreign affairs discussion included a promise to end radical Islamic terrorism, a key point he echoed throughout his campaign.

"We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones, and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth."

Trump wrapped up his speech by bringing his focus back to united the American people.

"We must think big and dream even bigger. In America we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving," Trump said. "We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action constantly complaining, but never doing anything about it."

"The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart, and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again."

"Whether we are black, or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots. We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same, great, American flag.

"Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together, we will make America great again."