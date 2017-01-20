Local Republicans watch Inauguration at live viewing party

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The presidential inauguration was celebrated on the West Coast in a big way.

Hundreds of San Diegans gathered at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club for a huge viewing party.

Nearly 400 people packed the country club to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the 45th president.

There were big screen TVS, confetti, a balloon drop and a champagne toast and a lot of hugs and tears of joy.

The celebration was put on by Women for Trump San Diego, the Lincoln Club of San Diego County and the San Diego Young Republicans group, just to name a few.

" It's important to me because I'm going to be alive for hopefully another 80 years so I want to make sure I have a great America to grow up in and raise my kids in," said Clare Michael of the San Diego Young Republicans.

Several business and community leaders were on hand to witness history.

The room stood still at times as San Diegans listened to President Trump give his speech and took pride in watching the country's transfer of power.