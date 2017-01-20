Crowds march in downtown San Diego, protesting inauguration of Donald Trump

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting during an argument in a department store parking lot in La Mesa last week.More>>
Police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting during an argument in a department store parking lot in La Mesa last week.More>>
There is a struggle for power going on between republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his four City Council allies against the democrat majority over whether the Qualcomm site can be considered a surplus property.More>>
There is a struggle for power going on between republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his four City Council allies against the democrat majority over whether the Qualcomm site can be considered a surplus property.More>>
It is an epidemic that has reached San Diego. Fentanyl deaths are on the rise and it has garnered the attention of local law enforcement because only a small amount is enough to kill its victims. San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore discusses how law enforcement is tacking the epidemic.More>>
It is an epidemic that has reached San Diego. Fentanyl deaths are on the rise and it has garnered the attention of local law enforcement because only a small amount is enough to kill its victims. San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore discusses how law enforcement is tacking the epidemic.More>>
More than 42,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Monday afternoon.More>>
More than 42,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Monday afternoon.More>>
There is plenty of misinformation in the digital age so how can readers really know if something posted online is true?More>>
There is plenty of misinformation in the digital age so how can readers really know if something posted online is true?More>>
San Diego Unified School District Superintendent, Cindy Martin, first decided to implement the Anti-Muslim curriculum at University Heights after President Donald Trump was elected into office.More>>
San Diego Unified School District Superintendent, Cindy Martin, first decided to implement the Anti-Muslim curriculum at University Heights after President Donald Trump was elected into office.More>>
The Old Globe theater in San Diego announced today that Timothy Shields will become managing director beginning in October, succeeding Michael Murphy.More>>
The Old Globe theater in San Diego announced today that Timothy Shields will become managing director beginning in October, succeeding Michael Murphy.More>>
An Imperial Beach woman was behind bars today for allegedly fleeing after the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle on a Chula Vista thoroughfare, killing the rider.More>>
An Imperial Beach woman was behind bars today for allegedly fleeing after the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle on a Chula Vista thoroughfare, killing the rider.More>>
Authorities today shut down a Normal Heights marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally.More>>
Authorities today shut down a Normal Heights marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally.More>>
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>