America watches transition of power during inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. It was an exciting day for the incoming president as fellow leaders gathered in Washington D.C. to support Trump in his new role of Commander-in-Chief.

One of the hallmarks of American Democracy was on public display Friday in Washington, the peaceful transfer of power, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The Obamas greeted Donald And Melania Trump outside of the White House before heading to the inaugural ceremony site.

The nation's current, former and incoming leaders gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol building to witness the swearing in of a new American leader and someone who will be permanently written into our country's history books.

Various members of Trump's cabinet made their way through the halls and to the event, including incoming Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus.

Former Speakers of the House, Newt Gingrich and John Boehner were also there in support of President Trump.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was there, despite his vocal opposition to a Trump Presidency.

Past presidents were also in attendance, including Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush.

Former President Bill Clinton and Trump's former campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, received a warm reception from the crowd, despite an ugly political battle.

And we witnessed the exact moment one president prepared to say goodbye to the Oval Office while another embraced his new role as the 45th President of the United States,