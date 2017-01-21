San Diego County officials ask residents to report weather damage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County residents experiencing significant damage to their homes or businesses were requested to report it to the County Office of Emergency Services, according to officials. A web site was set up to report damages at www.sdcountyrecovery.com/damages-resulting-from-disaster/.

Completion of a form at that site consisting of 17 questions will assist the county and city of San Diego in collecting damage information and associated costs with the series of winter storms moving through the area, according to county spokeswoman Michele Clock.

"Compiling total costs throughout the county will assist local governments in determining whether we might qualify for state or federal disaster recovery assistance,'' Clock said. ``Completing the form is not a guarantee of any assistance.''

A third round of storms was expected to hit the county Sunday afternoon. Winds will be less intense, but the National Weather Service predicts significant rain, particularly Sunday afternoon into the night. An additional one-to-two inches of rain was expected at the coast, three inches inland and four-to-six inches in the mountains.

