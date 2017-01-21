Road closures across San Diego County due to flooding - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Road closures across San Diego County due to flooding

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some San Diego streets remained closed Saturday as the region dries out from the recent rain.

San Diego police have identified seven streets in the city that remain under water and they warned motorists to stay clear of the areas. The streets remaining closed as of midday Saturday include:

  • La Media Road at Airway Road in Otay Mesa
  • Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk Drive in Mission Valley
  • 26th Street at Pershing Drive near Balboa Park
  • 10818 San Diego Mission Rd. in Mission Valley
  • 500 Camino de la Reina in Mission Valley
  • 5800 Ward Rd. in Mission Valley
  • 1565 India St. in Little Italy
     

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.