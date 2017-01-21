Tens of thousands of people march in Downtown San Diego in suppo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Tens of thousands of people march in Downtown San Diego in support of women's rights

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A large crowd estimated by police at between 30,000 and 40,000 people stepped off the San Diego Civic Center complex at City Hall Saturday morning in support of women's rights. The march coincided with a larger version in Washington, D.C. and dozens of other marches throughout the country.

The local event began at about 10 a.m. with throngs of people overflowing from the plaza at 202 C St. onto surrounding streets and into the parking structure overlooking the event.

Getting to the area became a challenge as San Diego Trolley service was inundated by demonstrators, causing long waits at trolley stops along the way. Some bus service that normally covers all of the downtown area was halted at City College as the crowds became too large. Two additional Coaster trips were added to accommodate marchers coming from the North County.

Protesters sang the Star Spangled Banner, participated in a drum circle and heard from speakers before beginning the march shortly before 10:30 a.m.

They were joined by elected officials as they headed south on Third Avenue to westbound Broadway before turning north on North Harbor Drive to the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway.

A large police presence kept order and closed streets in the area. San Diego police were assisted in their efforts by the California Highway Patrol, San Diego County sheriff's deputies, San Diego Harbor Police and the San Diego Unified School District Police Department. No one had been arrested as of midday. By the time the front of the march reached its destination, there were still marchers just leaving the staging area about a mile away.

Organizers said they are dedicated to a free and open society, stand united in respect for all people and resist the marginalization of anyone.

"As a diverse, inclusive community of compassionate people, we seek to strengthen and continue our commitment to work for the protection of women's rights,'' the organizers said in a statement. "We stand firm in agreement that women's rights are human rights.''

About 2,000 people marched today at a separate event in San Marcos.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.